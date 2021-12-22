Good news to Kenyans as CA slashes calling rates

The Communications Authority announced Wednesday that consumers will start enjoying lower calling rates at the beginning of next year.

The regulatory body’s Director-General Ezra Chiloba noted that this has been made possible by CA’s recent review of Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs) as well as the Fixed Termination Rates (FTRs).

“In the latest review, the Authority has capped the MTRs and the FTRs at Sh0.12 per minute with effect from January 1, 2022,” Chiloba said in a statement.

According to Chiloba, the MTRs and FTRs directly impact calling rates, meaning the higher they are, the higher the calling rates, making it difficult for customers to enjoy affordable communication services.

“The revised interconnection rate is projected to have a positive outcome for both the customers and the operators. At the retail level, customers will now enjoy access to a variety of affordable services across networks and at the wholesale level, operators will have more price flexibility when developing innovative and affordable products,” the Director-General said

The move, according to Chiloba, is in line with the Authority’s vision and broad goal of ensuring accessibility and affordability of ICTs by Kenyans. He said the reduction in calling rates will also reduce the need for customers to own multiple SIM cards ‘as charges across networks come down.’

To arrive at this decision, the CA boss disclosed that there was extensive consultation with all the key stakeholders including the telecommunication operators.