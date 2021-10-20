Google Arts & Culture honours Kenya’s photojournalist, Mo Amin

Since Mohamed’s death in 1996, an inconspicuous back room in Nairobi has been locked off from the public, maintained only by two solitary sentries stationed between file cabinets in a windowless, climate controlled vault. Now, after years of frame-by-frame cataloguing, and digitizing thousands of hours of raw video files, the Mohamed Amin Collection is opening its doors for exploration and exhibition. The collection includes more than 8000 hours of raw video content and approximately 3 million still photographs gathered between 1953 and 1996.

The Mohamed Amin Collection represents one of the world’s greatest unexploited historical artifacts. It includes unique, high-quality documentation of the events surrounding post-colonial Africa, the Middle East, Pakistan and Afghanistan. The Collection features both artistic and journalistic coverage of culture, conflict, political upheaval, wildlife, entertainment, historical observation, and an unparalleled visual chronicle of the daily life of millions of people and places from around the world. The primary mission of the collection is to translate and share Mohamed’s body of work with the global public as a way to stimulate dialogue about Africa, Asia and the Middle East. Now, by telling the Mohamed Amin story through the power of photojournalism to inspire change, along with the beauty and complexity of great photographic art, Google Arts & Culture plan to share these rare, historic moments for the first time. Visit Google Arts & Culture to explore stories from the Mohamed Amin foundation.