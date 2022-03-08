Google celebrates International Women’s Day as Kenyans plan peaceful protest

The day takes on a sombre tone in Kenya a day after woman’s assault.

Google is celebrating International Women’s Day with a doodle celebrating and highlighting the different roles that women take up.

With an animation representing women of different cultures, today’s doodle shows scenes familiar to our everyday lives: a mother taking care of her children while simultaneously working away on her laptop; a nurse; a gardener; and even a motorcycle mechanic teaching her daughter.

The doodle was illustrated by Doodle Art Director, Thoka Maer who said the doodle’s art direction was inspired by the pandemic and the different spaces women occupied within that context.

“Life during the pandemic. The last couple of years have been hard for everyone but women especially. We usually celebrate women and their incredible accomplishments in the past and present and inspire young girls to dream big. The reality of the last couple of years has forced women to shift focus, adjust priorities and make sacrifices to be there for others who need them,” Thoka said.

International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on March 8th. This year’s theme according to the UN is Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow. The celebration, however, takes on a sombre tone in Kenya a day after a video surfaced online of a woman being assaulted by a mob of alleged boda boda riders. The video has since sparked national outrage and condemnation from authorities and relevant public safety bodies.

A peaceful procession condemning the incident is scheduled to take place today.