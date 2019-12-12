Google celebrates Kenya’s independence with a doodle

Google has Thursday released a Jamhuri Day doodle to join Kenya in celebrating 56 years of independence.

This year’s celebrations are being led by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Nyayo Stadium.

Jamhuri Day is held every year on 12th December to officially mark the date when Kenya became an independent republic.

This national holiday celebrates two important events in history-Kenya attaining independence from the United Kingdom on 12th December 1963 and becoming a republic on 12thDecember 1964.

The annual celebrations feature festivities that celebrate the country’s cultural heritage and looks back at her journey to independence and self-governance.

On this day, the president addresses the nation and awards individuals in recognition of their distinguished and outstanding services rendered to the country.

Google takes part in these celebrations every year by releasing a doodle on its Search platform that demonstrates its support to the strides Kenya has made in its development agenda since independence.