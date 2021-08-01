Google celebrates Turkana Boy

The specimen was discovered by Kamoya Kimeu.

Today, Google through the Google doodle celebrates Turkana Boy or the Nariokotome Boy who is believed to have lived approximately 1.5 million years ago.

The remains were discovered by Kamoya Kimeu and Richard Leakey in 1984. He was the most complete early human skeleton ever found at the time.

It is estimated that he was about 8 to 10 years of age when he died but was already 1.6 metres tall and may have reached 1.85 metres as an adult. Evidence also suggests that he might have died of gum disease.

The Turkana Boy is categorised as a Homo Ergaster and not a Home Erectus.