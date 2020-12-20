Google doodle celebrates Sudan, the last male northern white rhino

Google has Sunday published a doodle on its homepage to celebrate Sudan, the world’s last surviving male northern white rhino, who passed away on 19 March 2018.

In the 1970s, Sudan escaped extinction of his kind in the wild when he was moved to Dv?r Králové Zoo in the Czech Republic and eventually to Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya.

His death left only two females, his daughter, Najin, and granddaughter, Fatu, of the subspecies alive in the world.

Following the global environment campaign in 2008 by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the northern white rhino was declared extinct in the wild.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



This resulted in Sudan spending a decade under 24-hour armed surveillance at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy.

The 45-year-old white rhino, upon his demise, was the equivalent of 90 in human years and was long past his breeding age.

At the time of his death, he was one of only three living northern white rhinoceroses in the world and the last known male of his subspecies.

At the end of 2017, Sudan suffered from an infection in his right hind leg. Although his condition improved in subsequent months, the infection returned, and, in March 2018, his state seriously deteriorated.

Sudan was euthanized on 19 March 2018.

“Sudan will live to be remembered as the last male northern white rhino of his kind. Today as we celebrate him, may we strive to protect the environment and wildlife which is the foundation of all civilisation,” says Dorothy Ooko, Head of Communications and Public Affairs, Africa.

The company began honouring people who have passed on, events, anniversaries, and holidays with doodles designed by one of its engineers in 1999.