Google highlights artists from Africa with ‘Colours of Africa’

The unique developmental programme offers a platform for emerging artists to grow their audience and careers.

Design Indaba in partnership with Google Arts and Culture has launched an online project called “Colours of Africa”. The project showcases 60 specially-curated artworks produced by over 60 unique African creatives who used the ‘colour’ that captures the character of their home country.

“Africa is known for its bold, unapologetic use of colour, ” said Design Indaba’s founder Ravi Naidoo. “Each country, city and community is identifiable by its unique palette. As Africans, we can tell powerful stories through colour. This project tells a story of a continent through the universally accessible lens.”

The first artistic undertaking of this scale, the project will allow viewers to discover stories of Africa as told by the African creative community. The artworks will be showcased on the Google Arts and Culture page where users are invited to spin the kaleidoscope to explore the works, taking the user on a journey through Africa, and inviting them to view each country through the eyes of a local artist.

“By empowering and amplifying African voices to tell the unique stories of their cultures through their work and creativity, we hope to provide much-needed exposure, cultivate a newfound curiosity, and window into the vast beauty that exists on the continent,” says Nitin Gajria, Managing Director at Google.

The project involves creatives from almost every discipline imaginable: from architecture, illustration, painting and ceramics to writing, engineering, the performing arts and visual communications. Their creations have been converted into images, videos, texts and illustrations. The multidisciplinary mix of 60 artists includes Algerian photographer Ramzy Bensaadi, fashion designer Bisrat Negassi from Eritrea, filmmaker Archange Kiyindou “Yamakasi” from the Republic of Congo and visual artist Ngadi Smart from Sierra Leone.

As part of the project launch, Design Indaba commissioned Nigerian multi-talented creative and accomplished professional artist, Chief Nike Okundaye to capture the unique spirit of her country in a colour which represents home to her. She created an original painting titled ‘The Female Drummer/Àyánbìnrin’ using royal blue colour.

