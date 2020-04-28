Poor network connectivity across Kenya will by next month be a thing of the past after Google Loon internet balloons are fully deployed.

Speaking to KBC Channel, ICT Principal Secretary Dr. Jerome Ochieng says the loon internet balloons will benefit areas that had previously been without mobile network coverage such as those that are commercially non-viable, mountainous areas or those regions with high insecurity cases.

President Uhuru Kenyatta last month announced that the government had approved Google Loon Services in Kenya to enable those in remote areas access internet services.

The balloons were launched in Nakuru and have since covered the counties of Nairobi, Machakos, Kiambu, Kajiado, Garissa and Tana River.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Nairobi, Nyeri and Nakuru, will offer support to the internet balloon access to an internet signal.

This comes at a time when Kenya is mulling over the roll out of 5G network.

So far, seven firms are carrying out trials on the 5G network.

Also read https://www.kbc.co.ke/kenya-approves-roll-out-of-google-loon-4g-to-work-disruptions/