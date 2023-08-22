Google sets up accelerator for AI developers in Africa

African startups in the field of artificial development have a chance tap Google’s expertise to scale their solutions after the firm launched its first accelerator programme.

The Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First targets African startups looking to use artificial intelligence to solve local challenges.

“Africa’s tech landscape is vibrant and ever-evolving. It’s inspiring to see African startups not only harnessing AI to address our unique challenges but also setting benchmarks for the world. ‘AI First’ is more than a program; it’s a testament to our belief in the vision of these startups, ensuring they have the support and guidance they need to realize their full potential,” said Folarin Aiyegbusi Google Africa Head of Startup Ecosystem.

Google has since opened the application for the 10-week equity-free accelerator programme which is inviting startups up to series A stage based in Africa or building Africa-centric solutions with AI and machine learning.

Participants will benefit from access to Google’s AI expertise, technical resources including up to Ksh 50.4 million ($350,000) Google Cloud Credits, mentorship from seasoned AI professionals, and invaluable networking opportunities.

Since inception in 2018, the Google for Startups Accelerator: Africa program has supported 106 startups from 17 African countries.

Collectively, the startups have raised over Ksh 37.8 billion ($263 million) in funding and created over 2,800 direct job opportunities in the region.