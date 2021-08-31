Google sets up Kshs. 11B fund to pay YouTube Shorts creators

YouTube Shorts creators can now receive their share of a new Kshs.11 billion ($100 million) YouTube Shorts Fund to be distributed over 2021-2022.

Google says the fund has been established as a reward for creating exciting and engaging content on the platform.

The fund will be distributed to thousands of eligible creators each month as a bonus payment, based on their content’s performance in the previous month.

Creators can receive up toKshs. 1.1 million ($10,000) based on viewership and engagement of their Shorts content.

To qualify, channels must meet the minimum eligibility requirements refreshed each month to give other creators the opportunity to receive a reward for their creative and unique Shorts.

The Shorts Fund is the first step in building a monetisation model for Shorts on YouTube and is a chance for creators to earn and build their growing businesses as the world focuses on economic recovery.

Across the world, Shorts creators have already attracted millions of subscribers via their Shorts-only channels.

Kenyans are also showing a growing interest in this new short-form video experience, as seen in the top 10 most viewed YouTube Shorts videos watched by Kenyans below.

