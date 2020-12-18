Google sued again over anti-competitive practices

It is a separate matter to the lawsuit filed on Wednesday in which 10 US states accuse Google of anti-competitive online advertising practices, including an allegation that it made a deal with Facebook to manipulate online advertising auctions.

‘Monopolising voice assistants’

In some ways, the latest complaint is similar to the DoJ’s lawsuit, which focused on the billions of dollars Google pays each year to ensure its search engine is installed as the default option on browsers and devices like mobile phones.

However, the latest legal complaint goes further to say that the tech giant is using its existing monopolies in search – such as “exclusionary agreements” and its ability to collect “vast amounts of data” – to dominate newer technologies as well.

For instance, the lawsuit claims Google bars devices that use Google Assistant from including competing virtual assistant technology, such as Amazon’s Alexa.

“Google is preventing competitors in the voice assistant market from reaching consumers through connected cars, which stand to be a significant way the internet is accessed in the near future,” said Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, who also sued Microsoft back in 1998 over antitrust issues.

Smart speaker maker Sonos has publicly complained in the past that Google used its market power unfairly to monopolise the voice assistant market. Sonos only finally decided to support the Google Assistant in 2019.

The coalition is asking the court to halt what it calls Google’s illegal conduct and restore a competitive marketplace, as well as removing any unfair advantages the tech giant gained as a result of its practices. It calls for Google’s parent Alphabet to be forced to divest some assets and award damages, instead of paying a fine.