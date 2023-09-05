Google taps Alex Okosi to head African operations

Google has appointed Alex Okosi as its new Managing Director for Africa with immediate effect.

Until his appointment, Okosi was the Managing Director for YouTube in Europe, Middle East and Africa and Emerging Markets.

He is expected to oversea the tech giant’s operations in the continent including programs to help businesses and economies on the continent to grow, as well as expand access and provide tools to help the next billion users get more from the Web.

“Alex is a proven leader with a wealth of experience in the media and technology industries. He has a deep understanding of African countries and a passion for using technology to empower people and businesses,” said Meir Brand, Vice President, EMEA Emerging Markets at Google.

Okosi has served in various executive roles in the ICT industry including as Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Viacom International Media Networks Africa and BET International.

“I am excited at the prospect of leading Google’s team in Africa and the opportunity to be an even closer part of this diverse and dynamic region, which is so close to my heart,” said Okosi.

Google accredits Okosi for steering YouTube’s growth and expansion across Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey.

“I’m a firm believer in the potential for technology and, in particular, the internet to improve people’s lives and to help individuals and businesses in Africa to thrive,” he added.

Google has been operating in Africa for over a decade and has offices in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.