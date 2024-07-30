Google wildfire boundary tracker now available in Kenya

Kenya is among seventeen countries where Google has activated its Wildfire Boundary Tracker which is designed to help communities respond faster to wildfires threat.

The firm says the Artificial Intelligence-powered tool provides accurate and up-to-date information on wildfire boundaries directly in Google Search and Maps.

“We are committed to using technology to help people stay safe during natural disasters. By expanding our wildfire boundary tracker, we hope to empower communities with the information they need to protect themselves and their loved ones,” said Yossi Matias, Vice President and Head of Google Research.

The expansion comes as the world experiences a surge in wildfires, with countries across Europe and Africa particularly affected.

By leveraging advanced AI technology, Google says the wildfire tracking model analyses satellite imagery and other data sources to deliver precise and reliable information on the spread of wildfires.

In Kenya alone, fires have contributed to 0.60pc of tree cover loss between 2001 and 2023.

According to Global Forest Watch, there have been 341 high-confidence fire alerts reported so far in Kenya in 2024.

Google’s wildfire boundary tracker sends informative alerts to people in affected areas, offering essential safety tips and guidance.

To cater to diverse populations, the tool supports multiple languages and is designed to complement existing emergency response efforts, providing an additional layer of protection for at-risk communities.

This expansion includes Kenya, Andorra, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Monaco, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Portugal, Rwanda, Slovenia, Spain, and Turkey.