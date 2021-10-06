Google’s $1 billion African investment to boost smartphone uptake

Google has announced that it will invest at least Kshs. 110 billion ($1 billion) in Africa over the next five years to accelerate the continent’s digital transformation.

Part of the investment include a partnership with Kenya’s multinational, Safaricom Plc which will ensure provision of affordable Android devices to consumers through an agreed financing plan.

The deal is backed to help millions of first-time smartphone users in Kenya gain access to quality, affordable Android smartphones.

Google says the first “Device Financing” plan in Kenya will later be expanded across Africa with partners among others, Airtel, MKOPA, MTN, Orange, Transsion Holdings and Vodacom.

The firm the $1 billion investment will focus on enabling fast, affordable internet access for more Africans, build helpful products, support entrepreneurship and small business and help nonprofits to improve lives across in the continent.

“We’ve made huge strides together over the past decade – but there’s more work to do to make the internet accessible, affordable and useful for every African. Today I’m excited to reaffirm our commitment to the continent through an investment of $1 billion over five years to support Africa’s digital transformation to cover a range of initiatives from improved connectivity to investment in startups,” said Sundar Pichai, Google Chief Executive Officer during the Google for Africa Event held virtually on Wednesday.

Part of the investment will be used in building the Equiano sub-sea cable which will run through South Africa, Namibia, Nigeria and St Helena and connect the continent with Europe.

Google will also expand the Plus Codes, a free and open source addressing system, to Kenya and South Africa after launch of the product in The Gambia.

The investment will also support the Black Founders Fund by providing cash awards and hands-on support black-led startups in Africa.

The tech-giant also announced the launch of a $50 million Africa Investment Fund targeting startups which will also access Google’s employees, network, and technologies to help them build meaningful products for their communities.

“I am so inspired by the innovative African tech startup scene. In the last year we have seen more investment rounds into tech startups than ever before. I am of the firm belief that no one is better placed to solve Africa’s biggest problems than Africa’s young developers and startup founders. We look forward to deepening our partnership with, and support for, Africa’s innovators and entrepreneurs,” said Nitin Gajria, Managing Director for Google in Africa.

Google in partnership with Kiva will also provide small businesses in Kenya, Ghana, South Africa and Nigeria affected by COVID-19 with low-interest loans.

Another $40 million has been committed to support nonprofits working to improve lives across Africa.