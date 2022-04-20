Google’s Kshs. 115B plan to bring more Africans online takes shape

Google has announced the establishment of its first African product development centre in Kenya which it says will help to create transformative products and services globally.

This comes on the backdrop of a five-year Kshs. 115 billion ($1 billion) investment plan unveiled by Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai in October last year.

The American tech giant has now embarked on hiring engineers, product managers, user experience designers and researchers in what it says will lay the foundation for significant growth in the coming years.

With Android being the dominant mobile operating system commanding a market share of 84% in Africa and 91.5% in Kenya according to GlobalStats, Google says the Nairobi centre will aid in improving smartphone experience for users in the continent as it looks to build a faster, affordable and reliable internet infrastructure.

“Google’s mission in Africa is to make the Internet helpful to Africans and partner with African governments, policymakers, educators, entrepreneurs and business to shape the next wave of innovation in Africa. Today I am excited to welcome all Africans passionate about improving the digital experience of African users by building better products to apply for the open roles at our first product development centre in Africa,” said Suzanne Frey, Google Vice President for Products.

Google also expected the centre to help build products which support entrepreneurs and small businesses and help nonprofits to improve lives across Africa.

“There are 300M internet users in Africa who are young, mobile first and have similar patterns to mobile youth globally. By 2030, Africa will have 800M internet users and a third of the world’s under-35 population. The potential for Africa to become a leading digital economy is right on the horizon and Google is committed to accelerating Africa’s digital transformation through human capital and enabling “African-led solutions to African and global problems” through better products,” added Nitin Gajria, Google Africa Managing Director.

In 2018 Google also opened an AI research centre in Accra, Ghana to help drive useful innovations.

According to GSMA, only 28% of people in Sub-Saharan Africa are covered with mobile internet.