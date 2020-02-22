Goons planning to disrupt BBI rally put on notice

Garissa Deputy Governor Abdi Dagane is warning those planning to disrupt a Building Bridges Initiative rally scheduled for Sunday that they will the full force of the law.

Dagane says the government has information that some politicians had engaged a group of youth to try and scuttle the meeting something that will not be allowed.

Members of the public have been urged to ignore leaders intending to disrupt the Building Bridges Initiative meeting scheduled to take place on Sunday in Garissa.

Garissa County Deputy Governor Abdi Dagane said anyone eager to express themselves on education and insecurity challenges facing the region should use many other platforms rather than advocating for the disruption of a national.

Already a group of youths seemingly in support of Majority Leader Aden Duale sentiments last weekend that BBI should first addressed the issues affecting northern region including insecurity, lack of teachers and the census question.

Elsewhere a section of Kalenjin leaders in Narok County have vowed not to attend the Building Bridges Initiative citing segregation.

The leaders said they will call for a comprehensive meeting to discuss the matter and decide a way forward.

In, Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi claims the BBI will help spur the tourism sector in the coastal region that has suffered in every election cycle.

