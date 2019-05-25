Gor Mahia were officially crowned the 2019 Kenyan Premier league champions for the third time in a row in a colorful ceremony held Saturday evening at the Machakos County Stadium.

KOgalo received the KPL trophy after they were held to a one all draw by Posta Rangers in Machakos in their second last match this season.

The team coached by Hassan Oktay now tops the league standings on 71 points with one match to play this season against Mathare United.

Bandari FC lie second in the league table with 62 points while 2009 champions Sofapaka is third with 58 points.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Next season KO’galo is likely to miss the services of striker Jacques Tuyisenge who is expected to join Angolan giants Petro Atletico end of this season.

In other matches played Saturday, Mathare United beat Chemelil1-0 at their backyard in Chemelil while Sony Sugar was held to a barren draw Nzoia Sugar in Awendo.