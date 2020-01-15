Kenyan Premier League heavyweights and reigning champions Gor Mahia produced a sparkling performance against Chemelil Sugar after hammering the Millers 4-0 and moved to the third position on the league table in a match that was played today at Moi Stadium Kisumu.

Kogalo are now two points behind league leaders Tusker Fc with two games in hand.

Samuel Onyango registered a hat trick after scoring in the 22nd, 48th and 72nd minutes respectively to help seal the win for the champions. Boniface Omondi was on the score sheet too for Gor after netting the third goal in the 70th minute.

This was 11th win for Gor Mahia this season after registering a draw in two matches and losing twice as well.

Chemelil remains at the bottom of the table after losing in 13 matches and only recording a single win this season.

Gor Mahia will next play against Bandari on 25th of this month as Chemelil battle it out with Sofapaka.

Elsewhere, Kenyan Midfielder Anthony Agay Akumu has joined South Africa Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs for an undisclosed period.

Akumu arrives at Chiefs as a free transfer after being released by Zambian giants ZESCO at the beginning of the year.

The club announced his capture on their social media threads although it is believed that the former Gor Mahia man signed a three-year deal.

Akumu joins the club as a replacement for James Kotei, who is on the verge of joining Tanzania’s Young Africans.

27-year-old Akumu has 38 caps for the Kenyan national team-Harambee Stars-and also featured for Sudan’s Al-Khartoum Club between 2015 and 2016