Gor beat Sony Sugar 3-2 to stretch lead on league table

Reigning Kenya premier league champions Gor Mahia came from behind to register a hard fought 3-2 win over ten-man Sony Sugar at Moi Stadium Kisumu.

The win saw ‘Kogallo’ extend their lead at the top of the standings to eight points. Former Gor Mahia striker Enock Agwanda scored the opener for Sony Sugar in the 23rd minute.

Rwanda import Jacques Tuyisenge restored parity two minutes later only for the hosts to take the lead once again in the 27th minute through Joshua Nyatiny’s long range effort.

Samuel Onyango equalized for the Kenyan champions seven minutes before halftime.

Former Zoo Kericho hit man Nicholas Kipkirui scored the winner for Kogallo through a contentious penalty.

In other matches, Tusker was held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Western Stima at Machakos stadium, Bandari defeated Mount Kenya United 3-2 while Kakamega Homeboyz saw off Ulinzi Stars 1-0.

Michael Olunga

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga bagged a brace as his side Kashiwa Reysol recorded a 3-0 win over Varen Nagasaki in a league clash staged at the Kashiwa stadium in Japan.

Kashiwa took a ninth-minute lead through Taiyo Koga with Olunga adding a second and third in the 17th and 40th minutes respectively.

The win saw Kashiwa moved to third on the log with 15 points this after 7 rounds of games to be at per with leaders Kofu FC.

The game was Olunga’s second after coming from an injury that ruled him out of Harambee Stars last month’s African Cup of Qualifiers match against Ghana.

His clubs next game will be against Ryukyu FC this Sunday.