Gor beats Leopards 1-0 in Mashemeji derby played Sunday

Clifton Miheso’s first-half strike was enough to give Kenyan Premier League leaders Gor Mahia a 1-0 win over arch-rivals AFC Leopards in the 89th mashemeji derby played Sunday at the Kasarani stadium and attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed.

The win put Kogalo seven points clear at the top of the league table after 23 league matches.

Kogalo scored a solitary goal through Clifton Miheso in the 29th minute to ensure the league leaders maintained their reign on the premier league table with 54 points after 23 league matches, 7 points clear at the top.

Leopards are in the 6th position with 40 points after registering their 5th loss of the season.

Kogalo will next be in action on 19th this month with a match against Posta Rangers at Kasarani stadium while Ingwe will next play against KCB on 18th this month at Machakos County stadium