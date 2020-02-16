Gor beats Naivas in Betway cup

Gor Mahia will play Posta Rangers in the last 16 of the Betway cup after beating Naivas 3-2 at the Kasarani stadium in one of the seven, round of 32 matches played Sunday.

Kingsley Owuor opened the scoring in the 12th minute but Gor Mahia were back on level terms in the 40th minute through Dickson Ambundo.

However, Naivas went into the break leading 2-1 thanks to a 41st minute goal from Rashid Hassan.

Kogalo were in total control of the second half netting two goals through Lawrence Juma and Boniface Omondi to seal the 3-2 win at Kasarani stadium.

In other round of 32 matches played; Bandari defeated Ogopa 2-0, Kariobangi Sharks beat Ken Poly 2-0, KCB defeated Zoo Youth 4-3 on post-match penalties after a one all draw.

Elim lost to AFC Leopards by a solitary goal while Ulinzi Stars needed post match penalties to beat Luanda Villa 9-8 after another one all draw