Gor CEO Aduda still in the race for FKF presidency

Gor Mahia CEO, Omondi Aduda, has revealed he has not given up in his bid to win the presidential seat in the forthcoming Football Kenya Federation elections.

The elections, which have been postponed twice by the Sports Disputes Tribunal, will likely to be held after the country contains the coronavirus pandemic.

Aduda has revealed he will outline his plans for Kenyan Football immediately the new date for the exercise is confirmed and has warned those spreading rumours that he had given up on his intention to vie.

Aduda is among the five officials who are keen to unseat incumbent president Nick Mwendwa.

Others include former FKF President Sam Nyamweya, who officially declared his interest earlier this week, former AFC Leopards chairman Alex Ole Magelo, ex-Vihiga County Governor Moses Akaranga and former FKF NEC member Twaha Mbarak.