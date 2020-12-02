Gor Chairman Ambrose Rachier say club is ready to honor league fixtures

Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier has said that the club is ready to honor its league assignments.

Rachier said this during the launch of Betsafe as the club’s official sponsor. He said the team is training at Camp Toyoyo, awaiting the arrival of today’s opponent.

This comes a day after FKFPL postponed their midweek fixture against Zoo Fc which was slated for today: “We are waiting to honor our match against Zoo Kericho today at 3 o’clock.”

Gor have pledged to honor their league assignments but will not allow the matches to be televised on StarTimes until they strike a deal.

Rachier lauded Betsafe for stepping in at the club’s hour of need. He said last week’s trip to Kigali would not have been possible, were it not for the betting firm.

“We truly appreciate our partnership with Betsafe, let’s join hands to make this partnership a success as they officially start business in Kenya today.”

Rachier also confirmed the club has received half of the money from the sponsor meant for the season.

