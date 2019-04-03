Gor Mahia aims to extend lead when they take on Sony Sugar

Kenya Premier League defending champions Gor Mahia will be aiming to extend their lead at the top of the log when they take on a tricky Sony Sugar FC Wednesday afternoon at Moi stadium in Kisumu City.

Hassan Oktay’s charges have already amassed six points from their previous two matches against Kariobangi Sharks and Nzoia Sugar and will be out to extend the good run.

Sony Sugar tactician Patrick Odhiambo targets to change the tide after losing two previous outings against ‘Kogallo’.

In other matches, Tusker FC will host Western Stima at the Machakos County stadium, Bandari will face Mount Kenya United at Mbaraki Stadium, Kakamega Homeboyz will host Ulinzi Stars at Bukhungu stadium while Mathare United are in Machakos to take on KCB Football Club.

The KPL clash pitting Mathare United and Tusker has been moved to the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

The match had been scheduled to be played at the Machakos County Stadium, but KPL has confirmed the venue shall not be available on that particular date.

However, the match will still kick off at 3pm.

The Slum Boys, under Francis Kimanzi’s tutelage, will be looking to build on their 3-1 win over Posta Rangers on Thursday last week.

Meanwhile, the Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee (IDCC) has fined Gor Mahia Ksh 300,000 for failing to control its fans during the SportPesa Premier League match against AFC Leopards played on Saturday 25th August at the Moi International Sports Center.

