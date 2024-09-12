Gor Mahia and Kenya Police FC brace for Egyptian opponents in crucial continental fixtures

Gor Mahia and Kenya Police FC brace for Egyptian opponents in crucial...

Reigning Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will highly rely on home ground advantage in their first leg match of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round against Egyptian giants Al Ahly on Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium.

Gor Mahia’s path to the crucial tie has been marked by a remarkable performance in their first round CAF Champions League match where they overcame a 1-0 deficit from the first leg against South Sudan’s El Merreikh Bentiu.

In the reverse fixture,playing on home turf at Nyayo National Stadium Gor Mahia secured a commanding 5-1 victory to advance 5-2 on aggregate.

Gor Mahia tactician Leonardo Neiva has urged his charges to win at home and gain an advantage for the away fixture.

The Kenyan champions will have to be at their peak against Egyptian giants who are the defending champions and record holders of the CAF Champions League title.

The second leg is set to take place on September 21 in Egypt. The winner of the two legged tie will advance to the group stage of the 2024/25 CAF Champions League.

Meanwhile Kenya Police Fc will face Zamalek Fc in their first leg,second preliminary round fixture of the CAF Confederations Cup at Nyayo national stadium.

Kenya Police Fc advanced after ousting Ethiopian Cofee 1-0 on aggregate and face a daunting task against Zamalek Fc who are also the Cup’s two time winners and defending champions.

The return leg is scheduled on 20th September with the winner advancing to the group stage.