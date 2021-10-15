Gor  Mahia beat Al- Ahly SC Merowe in CAF  Confederations Cup

by Bernard Okumu

 

Gor  Mahia FC registered crucial away win after beating Sudan’s  Al Ahly SC Merowe  3-1 in their CAF  Confederations second preliminary round first leg match played Friday  at New Suez Stadium in Suez, Egypt.

The match was played in Egypt due to unavailability of facilities approved by FIFA  and CAF to host international matches.

The hosts had a dream start  as Ahmed Saeed fired them to the lead after 41 minutes, Samuel Onyango pulled  Gor level through a penalty  ten minutes after restart. Benson Omalla scored his third goal in two games  when he doubled  KÓgallo’s  lead in the 65th minute.

Jules Ulimwengu stretched Gor Mahia’s lead in the 70th minute  notching a third, an emphatic lead that the record Kenyan premier league champions  protected  ahead of the second leg on October 24th in Nairobi.

Gor Mahia will be attempting to emulate their 2018-19 performance where  they reached the quarter final stage on their sixth appearance in the CAF secondary tournament.

  

Latest posts

CAF CL: Tusker ready for face off with Zamalek

Bernard Okumu

Samman Vohra announces comeback ahead of  Rally Raid 3

Bernard Okumu

Karting Champion Kris Bhanderi planning for Rotax-senior step up in 2022

Bernard Okumu

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More