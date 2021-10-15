Gor  Mahia beat Al- Ahly SC Merowe in CAF  Confederations Cup

Gor Mahia FC registered crucial away win after beating Sudan’s Al Ahly SC Merowe 3-1 in their CAF Confederations second preliminary round first leg match played Friday at New Suez Stadium in Suez, Egypt.

The match was played in Egypt due to unavailability of facilities approved by FIFA and CAF to host international matches.

The hosts had a dream start as Ahmed Saeed fired them to the lead after 41 minutes, Samuel Onyango pulled Gor level through a penalty ten minutes after restart. Benson Omalla scored his third goal in two games when he doubled KÓgallo’s lead in the 65th minute.

Jules Ulimwengu stretched Gor Mahia’s lead in the 70th minute notching a third, an emphatic lead that the record Kenyan premier league champions protected ahead of the second leg on October 24th in Nairobi.

Gor Mahia will be attempting to emulate their 2018-19 performance where they reached the quarter final stage on their sixth appearance in the CAF secondary tournament.