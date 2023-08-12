Gor Mahia beat Homeboyz in FKF Shield final

Gor Mahia clinched Football Kenya Federation Shield after beating Kakamega Homeboyz 4-2 via post match penalties at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani,Nairobi.

The match had ended 1-1 in regular time thus forcing the spot kicks to be taken to decide the winner.

After a goalless first half Gor Mahia went ahead in the 62 minute through Boniface Omondi’s strike.Kakamega Homeboyz pulled level 8 minutes later through Eric Ambunya.

‘’We are quite disappointed the concede the goal we did I cant blame the young goalkeeper because the wall has to do its job. We had a few players who are getting into the rythym. we saw Boniface Omala and John Macharia still getting their fitness but before the season begins we will be ready’’, remarked Gor Mahia head coach Jonathan McKinstry.

McKinstry also urged the experienced players in the squad to mould the younger ones in the team.

‘’We have brought someone like Lawrence Juma back to the club hugely experienced and we hope that the likes of Ernest Wendo with that experience and cv behind them can help the likes of Kevin Juma and Alpha Onyango can help the upcoming ones take the next step to the elite level’’.

Kakamega used the tie to prepare for their forthcoming CAF Confederations Cup preliminary round first leg fixture against Libya’s Al Ahli Benghazi.

‘’The most important thing is that we are using the tie to gauge the squad before facing Al Ahli in eight days.I have recruited 6 players and I plan to integrate them into the team as we go by’’ said Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Patrick Odhiambo .

The match also acted as a curtain raiser for the 2023/24 league season set to kick off in a fortnight.

Gor Mahia are set to open their title campaign against 2009 champions Sofapaka while Kakamega Homeboyz is scheduled to play KCB.