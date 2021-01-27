Gor Mahia  bounce back, Mathare fall to Ulinzi

Defending champions Gor Mahia returned to winning ways after walloping Zoo Fc 3-0 in a mid week Premier league match played Wednesday at Kasarani Stadium,Nairobi.

Sammy Onyango, Kenneth Muguna and Sydney Ochieng were on target for Gor Mahia who suffered a shock 0-1 defeat against Vihiga United in their last outing.

The win, a first one under newly appointed head coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto catapults Gor to seventh position with 12 points, nine points adrift of league leaders KCB FC who have played two games more.

Zoo FC remains win less in five league games and sit bottom with two points from five matches.

Mathare United lose to Ulinzi to remain in Danger Zone

2008 Mathare United lost their third league game after going down 1-2 against Ulinzi Stars. Ulinzi’s third win came courtesy of goals from Daniel Waweru and Elvis Nandwa who struck in each half to hand their side the maximum points.

Mathare United’s consolation goal was scored by Daniel Otieno two minutes to the final whistle and ensued a frantic finish with Ulinzi withstanding the pressure to emerge winners.

Mathare remains in 17th position with four points while Ulinzi’s win moves them to 6th position with 13 points.

