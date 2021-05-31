Gor Mahia climbs to 4th after a slim win against Kenya’s moneybags

Record Kenya Premier league Champions Gor Mahia cemented their title defence following slim victory of 1 nil against Wazito FC in a rescheduled top tier match played on Monday afternoon at the Utalii grounds.

K’Ogalo who were one man less after their influential player Samuel Onyango was red carded had their solitary goal scored eight minutes to full time through substitute Jules Ulimwengu.

FT: Wazito 0 Gor Mahia 1 (Jules Ulimwengu 82')

The victory left 18 time KPL winners climb into the fourth position on 31 points leap flogging Kariobangi Sharks who have the same points but with a goal difference.

Gor is determined to beat federation’s deadline of being on top of the log in order to represent the Country in the Continental football.

Last month FKF confirmed the team leading the table by June 30,the deadline provided by Caf for submission for representative clubs, will be given the slot to represent Kenya in the 2021/22 Champions League.

Tusker, who have played 18 matches, lead with 38 points while Wazito, who also have a match in hand remain, 10th on 23 points.

