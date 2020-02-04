Gor Mahia coach lauds his players for staying positive

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has praised his players for staying positive despite the financial problems they have been facing in recent months.

The exit of Sportpesa as their title sponsors, has seen the Kenyan champions struggle to pay salaries to players and the technical bench.

Despite all the problems, Gor Mahia have still managed to return to the summit of the Kenyan Premier League table on 44 points, four more than second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz and they still have one match in hand.

Meanwhile, Zambia top flight NAPSA Stars FC has acquired the services of Kenyan goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji.

Odhoji has been clubless since the ouster of SoNY Sugar FC from the Kenyan Premier League with a chunk of his teammates also moved to other clubs.

The keeper joins the side with a sack of experience having featured for Kenya champions Gor Mahia, Muhoroni Youth, Ushuru and Nakuru All-Stars among other clubs.

He now joins the Kenyan contingent in Zambia that has Zesco United quartet of Jesse Were, John Makwatta, Ian Otieno and David Odhiambo and Nkana FC quartet of Harun Shakava, Musa Mohammed, Duncan Odhiambo and Duke Abuya.