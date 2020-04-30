Gor Mahia declared 2019/2020 season champions

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick has declared Gor Mahia champions of the 2019/2020 season.

This is after Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa took to his twitter handle to announce the new 2019/2020 season champions.

The league was suspended early March as a measure to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

“Ooh and Congratulations Gor Mahia! You are champions once again and you will represent Kenya on the Champion’s League next season. Let’s do this,” said Mwendwa.

The FKF President also announced the promotion of Nairobi Stars to Kenya Premier League as they were declared National Super League champions.

“Nairobi city stars. Welcome to the Premier League. Sasa changamkeni na ma signature moto moto,” he added.

Mwendwa said that they will as per the rules of the Federation conclude the league with promotion and relegation determined by the outcome of the league standings by the time the season was halted on March 16th due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mwendwa added that they will subsequently forward Gor Mahia to Confederation of African Football (CAF) as the winners of the Kenyan Premier League and will represent Kenya at CAF champions league matches next season.

Elsewhere betting firm Betika has partnered with FKF to cushion Kenyan players against Covid-19.

The players according to Mwendwa will each receive Ksh 5000 directly through their mobile phones.