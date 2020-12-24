Gor Mahia  depart tonight,face CR Belouizdad on Saturday

Gor mahia Fc assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo has warned that their forthcoming preliminary round first leg clash, CAF Champions league match against CR Belouizdad in Algiers ,Algeria on Saturday will be highly tactical.

Gor Mahia is set to depart tonight,12.55Am ,east African time for the match.

Gor Mahia advanced to the second preliminary round after ousting APR of Rwanda 4-3 on aggregate while CR Boulizdad dumped Libya’s Al Nasr 4-0.

‘’I know it’s going to be a tough one, from their first round matches which they won comfortably, we know it’s going to be a highly tactical game and for us to prevail we need to be more tactical. With a good game plan and strategy I know we will achieve a positive result’’, Patrick remarked .

Defender Joachim Oluoch inched to revealing the teams’ game plan saying they might be forced to go all out.

‘’We are hopeful we will come back with a good result. Our game approach mostly we will go for attack we can’t defend. If we defend they are good physically and tactically ,but we are ready for them’’, Joackim remarked after the teams’ training at Camp Toyoyo,Jericho, Nairobi.

Striker Samuel Onyango who helped K’ogallo to the second preliminary round after scoring in their scintillating 3-1 second leg win against APR of Rwanda reckoned they are motivated by the magnitude of the clash against an unfamiliar opponent.

‘’We know what’s at stake. We know they are new opponents and haven’t played against them but we have researched on them and we will try and capitalize on their weaknesses and see if we can come back with a positive result’’,Onyango said .

Gor Mahia and Belouizdad were set to face off on 23rd December 2020 but the game was pushed to 26th by CAF on Gor Mahia’s request. Team manager Jolawi Abondo explained that complications arose after they failed to get a complete flight schedule from Nairobi to Algeria.

‘’The Algerian Government had enforced a lock down ,the commercial flights even up to now are not allowed to go in, this is what frustrated our efforts, we kept on trying the office and were able to get through on Wednesday. It was really a challenge and we got everyone involved including government {Kenyan} and CAF officials’’,Jolawi said.

Gor Mahia is set to depart tonight for Algiers ahead of the game which will be played on Boxing day kicking off at 10.45PM East Africa time at August 20th Stadium,Algiers.

The winner of the encounter will progress to the group phase of the CAF Champions league

