Gor Mahia face Tusker in season opener as 2020/21 fixtures are released

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League, governing council has released a tentative fixtures schedule for the 2020/2021 Betking premier league season.

In the draft fixtures, the season commences on Friday 20th November, 2020. It’s imperative to note that, the council has released only 5 fixtures per team.

Defending champions Gor Mahia kick off with tough fixtures, as they start away; against Tusker FC, host Ulinzi Stars, Mathare United(A), Sofapaka FC (H) and finally Bidco United(A). All that amidst their continental assignments.

AFC Leopards starts the season at home as they host Western Stima, thereafter they visit newly promoted side Bidco United. They host Zoo Kericho and welcome the winner of the playoffs, before traveling to Nzoia Sugar.

Bandari on the other hand welcome Zoo Kericho in their coastal home ground before traveling to western to face Western Stima.

The council released the fixtures after a meeting on the 9th of October. In a sent communique, they stated: “The General Council remains cognizant of the COVID-19 situation in the country and has put in measures that will ensure the league will be conducted within the existing health guidelines in the country, to ensure the safety and well-being of all involved.

This is a welcome move considering that football was halted in mid-March due to the global pandemic. However, life is slowly returning to normal and after last week’s friendly match between Harambee Stars and Zambia it was expected that the government will give the league a nod.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa had intimated at the possibility of the federation requesting government to resume football in November. “The sponsors are telling me that we can’t pay if we don’t have a date, I am pressing to ask government to allow us to resume the league in November with good control, even without fans like they have done under the circumstances, so that our 18,000 players across the country can return to their lives and livelihoods.”

