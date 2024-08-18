Gor Mahia faces Al Merreikh in CAF Champions League opener

Gor Mahia FC will play Al Merreikh Bentiu SC of South Sudan on Sunday afternoon ,in the CAF Champions League preliminary match 1st leg.

The match will be held at the 20,000 seater capacity Juba stadium from 4pm local time.

K’ogalo is returning to continental football after being expelled last year for flouting player transfer rules.

The Kenyan record champions will host the return leg next weekend at the Nyayo stadium.

Should they prevail Gor Mahia will face defending Champions Al Ahly SC of Egypt in 1st round.