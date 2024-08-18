Home Sports Football Gor Mahia faces Al Merreikh in CAF Champions League opener

Gor Mahia FC will play Al Merreikh Bentiu SC of South Sudan on Sunday afternoon ,in the CAF Champions League preliminary match 1st leg.

The match will be held  at the 20,000 seater capacity  Juba stadium from 4pm local time.

K’ogalo  is  returning  to continental football after being  expelled last year for flouting player transfer rules.

The Kenyan record champions will host the return leg next weekend at the  Nyayo stadium.

Should they prevail  Gor Mahia will face defending Champions Al Ahly SC of Egypt in 1st  round.

