Gor Mahia go down to Al Ahly CAF champions league clash in Nairobi

Gor Mahia go down to Al Ahly CAF champions league clash in...

Gor Mahia suffered a 3-0 loss against Al Ahly in their first leg,second preliminary round of the CAF Champions league clash played Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium,Nairobi.

Rami Rabia handed Al Ahly the lead on the quarter hour mark before Percy Tau scored a second a minute later.

Gor Mahia’s comeback efforts mounted to none as Al Ahly went on to seal their win when Tau scored his second of the match and a third for the defending champions with 13 minutes to go.

Gor Mahia have a mountain to climb when the two sides clash in the reverse fixture next Saturday in Cairo.

Gor Mahia Fc head coach Martins Neiva rued the missed chances.

‘’We played well but we were punished for our mistakes.They are an experienced side and they were able to manage the game very well.I am satisfied with the performance of my team.we pushed in the second half after they decided to sit back but it wasn’t to be’’,remarked Neiva.

Al Ahly head coach Marcel Kolleer praised his charges however saying they faced a tougher opponent.

‘’We are happy that we won against a strong team.But this is not the end,the next game will be tough and we will give everything to win it’’, said Marcel

The winner of the two legged tie will qualify for the group stage of the competition.