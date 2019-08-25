Gor Mahia ready to face Aigle Noir in CAF League

Gor Mahia head coach Steven Pollack says his team has trained well and ready to face Aigle Noir of Burundi this afternoon in the Caf Champions League preliminary round return leg  match at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The two teams played to a barren draw in the first leg match played two weeks ago in Burundi and KO’galo just need to win the match this afternoon so as to progress to the next round of the competition.

Gor only registered 16 players for the preliminary rounds of Champions League but coach Pollack is confident of beating the Burundian side this afternoon despite having a lean squad.

Aigle Noir held their final training session at the match venue last evening and coach Joslin Bipfubusa has also expressed optimism ahead of the encounter.

The winner of the match will face the aggregate winner between Algerian side USM Alger and SONIDEP from Niger in the second round.

