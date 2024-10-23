Gor Mahia held, AFC Leopards beaten as Kakamega Homeboyz breaks the duck

Defending Champions Gor Mahia were held to a barren draw by KCB FC in a terse Foootball Kenya Federation Premier League match played at Dandora Stadium,Nairobi.

KCB inform forward Francis Kahiro nearly gave his side the lead but he was adjudged offside,before Haniff Wesonga’s dangerous free kick went inches wide.

Gor Mahia went close minutes later after Gedeon Bendeka latched on a back pass that was miscontroled by KCB goal keeper Farouk Shikalo.

Gor Mahia goalkeeper Gad Mathews was forced to rush off his line to thwart Patrick Otieno’s effort in the 65th minute.

As the game wore on chances became rare and the two sides settled for the draw.Follwoing the draw KCB moved three points clear at the top of the standings on 13 points while Gor Mahia is ranked 8th with 7 points from three games.

Kakamega Homeboyz snaps winless run as AFC stumble

Meanwhile Kakamega Homeboyz broke their duck this season after defeating a stuttering Nairobi City Stars 2-0 in Mumias.

First half goals from Oliver Majak and Moses Shuma were enough to hand the Kakamega based outfit their first maximum points of the season that moved them from the drop zone to the 12th position.

AFC Leopards missed a chance to go top after losing their second match 0-1 to Muranga Seal.Humphrey Obina scored the sole goal in the 66th minute through a spectacular free kick as Ingwe failed in their attempt to find an equalizer.

FKF-PL RESULTS

Wednesday October 23rd 2024

Gor Mahia 0-0 KCB

Muranga Seal 1-0 AFC Leopards

Police Fc 2-0 Mathare United

Kakamega Homeboyz 2-0 City Stars

Mara Sugar 1-1 Posta Rangers

Shabana 0-1 Sofapaka

Talanta 0-0 Bandari

Bidco 1-0 K.Sharks

Tusker 1-1 Ulinzi