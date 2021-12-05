Gor Mahia held by Otoho D’Oyo to exit Caf Confederations Cup  

Gor Mahia FC was bundled out of the CAF Confederations Cup after drawing 1-1 with AS Otoho D’Oyo of Congo during their second preliminary round, second leg match played Sunday at Nyayo national Stadium, Nairobi.

Gor Mahia exited the tournament on a 2-1 aggregate after losing the opening leg 0-1 in Brazzaville a week ago.

Otoho took the lead in the 9th minute through Roland Okouri’s tap in ,but Gor Mahia leveled through John Macharia who made no mistake after being treed up by Jules Ulimwengu.

This is the second successive season that the record Kenyan Premier League champions have failed to advance to the money spinning stage of CAF’s secondary club competition.

Meanwhile Kenya’s other representative in the confederations Cup Tusker Fc are raring to go ahead of their second leg, second preliminary round match against CS Sfaxien of Tunisia tonight.