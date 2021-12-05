Gor Mahia held by Otoho D’Oyo to exit Caf Confederations Cup  

Gor Mahia FC was bundled out of the CAF Confederations Cup after drawing 1-1 with AS Otoho D’Oyo of Congo during their second preliminary round, second leg match played Sunday at Nyayo national Stadium, Nairobi.
Gor Mahia exited the tournament on a 2-1 aggregate after losing the opening leg 0-1 in Brazzaville a week ago.
Otoho took the lead in the 9th minute through Roland Okouri’s tap in ,but Gor Mahia leveled through John Macharia who made no mistake after being treed up by Jules Ulimwengu.
This is the second successive season that the record Kenyan Premier League champions have failed to advance to the money spinning stage of CAF’s secondary club competition.
Meanwhile Kenya’s other representative in the confederations Cup Tusker Fc are raring to go ahead of their second leg, second preliminary round match against CS Sfaxien of Tunisia tonight.
The two teams drew 0-0 a week ago in Nairobi and Tusker head coach Robert Matano is hopeful his side will achieve their set target of advancing to the group stage.
‘’We are completely ready, the spirit is high tactically we are approaching the game with good minds and a lot of caution, we have experienced players and they have the experience to match this level’’, he said adding ‘’we also need to get goals in any way and be solid in defending and know when to defend and when to attack so first breaks will be key when we are on attack’’
The match kicks off 8PM east African time at Stade Taieb Mhiri in Sfax.