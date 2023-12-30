Gor Mahia labour to beat Nyanza Combined in Friendly

Gor Mahia beat Nyanza combined 2-0 in a closely contested friendly match at Nyilima grounds in Asembo siaya county as the five day Eliud Owalo super cup came to a close.

Nyanza combined constituted players drawn from the four luo Nyanza counties that participated in the inaugural edition of Eliud Owalo Super cup won by Homabay Combined.

The five day tournament was sponsored by eliud owalo Foundation.

In an end to end action that remained goalless for most part of the match,the

FKF Premier league top scorer Benson Omala rose above to notch home the opener in the 86th minute of the game after Gor had been matched in every bit of the game by a determined Nyanza combined.

A second goal in less than two minutes made sure the premier league leaders and defending champions won the friendly attended by passionate fans.

The patron of Eliud Owalo Foundation, information communication and digital economy cabinet secretary Eliud Owalo promised a more expansive tournament next year that will see teams, including women from the entire region participate. He said the foundation will also be looking at how the select team from nyanza can be kept together for future tournaments.