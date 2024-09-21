Gor Mahia lose to Al Ahly to exit CAF Champions League

Kenya Premier champions Gor Mahia were knocked out of the CAF Champions League after losing their second leg, second preliminary round match against Al Ahly in Cairo, Egypt.

Gor went down 3-0 in the Egyptian capital to lose the match 6-0 on aggregate after losing by a similar score margin in the first leg last weekend at home.

Rami Rabia headed Al Ahly into the lead at the half hour mark. Wassam Abu Ali scored the second in the 55th minute before Tahir Mohammed completed the rout for the 11 time Africa Champions.

Following the win Al Ahly progress to the group stage and remain oncourse of defending their title for the unprecedented 12th time.

For Gor Mahia it’s a story of waiting for another time having failed to advance to the group stage of the competition for 8th successive time.