Gor Mahia lose to CR Belouizdad to exit  CAF Champions League

Written By: Bernard Okumu

Gor Mahia Fc lost to CR Belouizdad of Algeria 2-1 in CAF Champions League match at Nyayo National Stadium,Nairobi.Gor Mahia FC exited the competition 8-1 on aggregate.

 

Gor Mahia Fc was bundled out of the CAF Champions League matches after losing 1-2 and 8-1 on aggregate to Algerian outfit CR Belouizdad during their seond leg,second preliminary round of the CAF champions league match played Wednesday at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Jules Ulimwengu fired Gor Mahia  to the lead after twenty two minutes a lead that Kogallo held on until quarter of an hour to go.

Also Read  Rachier-Ocholla seal truce ahead of continental assignment 

The visitors who led 6-0 from the first leg, scored two quick goals in seven minutes to seal the comprehensive aggregate win.

Sayyoud Amir and substitute Abdelkader Belharane scored a goal apiece in the 77th and 84th minutes respectively to assure their side of a place in the lucrative group stage.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Gor Mahia has  not progressed past the preliminary round of the CAF champions league matches for the 6th  consecutive time in their 13th appearance in the competition.

Also Read  Starlets Optimistic of qualifying for AWCON on the back of improved rankings

They now get relegated to the CAF confederations cup group matches .They reached the quarter final stage in 2018-19

Also Read  Gor Mahia take on Belouizdad , require a 'miracle'  to advance

CR Belouizdad progress to the group stage of the CAF Champions league for only their second time in three total appearances in the competition which they last appeared in 2002.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR