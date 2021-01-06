Gor Mahia lose to CR Belouizdad to exit  CAF Champions League

Gor Mahia Fc was bundled out of the CAF Champions League matches after losing 1-2 and 8-1 on aggregate to Algerian outfit CR Belouizdad during their seond leg,second preliminary round of the CAF champions league match played Wednesday at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

Jules Ulimwengu fired Gor Mahia to the lead after twenty two minutes a lead that Kogallo held on until quarter of an hour to go.

The visitors who led 6-0 from the first leg, scored two quick goals in seven minutes to seal the comprehensive aggregate win.

Sayyoud Amir and substitute Abdelkader Belharane scored a goal apiece in the 77th and 84th minutes respectively to assure their side of a place in the lucrative group stage.

Gor Mahia has not progressed past the preliminary round of the CAF champions league matches for the 6th consecutive time in their 13th appearance in the competition.

They now get relegated to the CAF confederations cup group matches .They reached the quarter final stage in 2018-19

CR Belouizdad progress to the group stage of the CAF Champions league for only their second time in three total appearances in the competition which they last appeared in 2002.