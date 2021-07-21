Gor Mahia losing their best players to the Tanzanian league

By Musa Amir.

Gor Mahia is Kenya’s biggest and most successful football club, winning the Kenyan premier league a record 19 league titles, and 7 of the last 8 league titles.

The club has lost most of their influential and best players,often on a free transfer to the Tanzanian premier league.

Over the last 3-4 seasons, Gor Mahia let go 3 players on a free transfer. Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere left due to contract issues and even stating “I was shocked to see a club that I have never even played for support me more than the club I have performed for over 3 years for.” he noted.

Subsequently in June 2018 Kagere put pen to paper and left Gor Mahia with the club gaining absolutely nothing from the transfer.

Shortly after Kagere left, Francis Kahata followed suit, with K’Ogalo earning a handsome 13million Kshs in that transfer.

However the real winner was Francis Kahata who received, Ksh 4 million signing fee, a fully furnished house and a salary of about 350,000 Kshs a month. Which would show that once again, Gor Mahia lost a great player, due to financial reasons.

Only one year later, and Gor would make yet the same mistake, this time letting dominant centre back Joash ‘Berlin wall’

Onyango left on a free transfer to the very same club Simba SC in Tanzania. The Kenyan has gone on the excel in Dar Es Salaam, with offers coming in from south African giants Kaizer chiefs, however Simba since then slapped a 108million shilling release clause (1million dollars) on him. This shows how much the club cares for its players with Onyango recently drawing comparisons between the clubs. “What I can say is that the two clubs are managed in different styles. I hope they will forgive me for saying this,” Onyango said in a recent interview.

This time the team has released captain and creative midfield genius Kenneth Muguna on a free transfer to Tanzanian side Azam FC. When the transfer stories came up, Gor Mahia put a 100m Kshs price tag on him, however his contract is due to end in October. “His contract was to end in October, but we felt this is the right time for him to leave the club,” Rotimi Fernandez — Muguna’s agent — said.

“Kenneth is an exceptional player, and we felt he should be plying his trade outside of Kenya.”

Muguna however had to relinquish his wages, both unpaid and those owed until October in exchange for him to move as a free agent.

Having brought out his skills in the Kenya Premier League, Muguna started becoming the centre of attraction to clubs in and out of Africa.

How did we get to a point where when a player leaves KPL to head to Tanzania, it is considered progress?

Anyway, all the best to Kenneth Muguna as he joins Azam.

We lost it when commercial interests chased out Supersport and Sportpesa.

We need them back. — Aaron Cheruiyot (@Aaroncheruiyot) July 19, 2021

“Initially when I got in contact with Gor Mahia, they wanted KSh100 million, something that was ridiculous and crazy,” said Fernadez, whose agency Majestic Management took on the player this year.

“I don’t think I’ve seen any player who has moved directly out of Africa for a million dollars not to talk about half.”

In the end, Gor Mahia have lost 3 players to one club which has excelled in its local league, as well as continentally reaching the quarter final of the CAF champions league and defeating reigning champions Al Ahly.

And now they’ve lost their captain to a side that is not even the top in its league.