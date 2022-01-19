Gor Mahia miss chance to narrow gap, Police and Ulinzi battle ends in stalemate

 

Gor Mahia battled to a 1-1 draw with Bidco United in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match played at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Stadium.

The draw leaves Gor Mahia, record 19 time  league winners,  five points adrift of leaders Kakamega Homeboyz who sit at the helm with 31 points. Gor Mahia lies third level on points with City Stars who are ranked second with a superior goal difference.

In a game of Samuel Onyango leveled from the spot for Gor after Jacob Onyango had handed Bidco a first half lead.

Elsewhere Kenya Police Fc extended their unbeaten run to eight league matches following a 0-0 draw with 2010 champions Ulinzi Stars.

Police remain ninth position with 20 points from 15 games while Ulinzi, enduring a stuttering stretch after blistering start, drop to 12th on the log on 17 points.

FKF PL RESULTS

Wednesday,January 19th 2022

Kariobangi Sharks 0-0 Sofapaka FC

Talanta FC 3-2 Nzoia Sugar

Gor Mahia 1-1 Bidco United

Kenya Police Fc 0-0 Ulinzi Stars

FIXTURES

Thursday,Jnauary 20th 2022

AFC Leopards Vs Mathare United

KK Homeboyz Vs City Stars

Bandari Vs Wazito Fc

Tusker Vs Vihiga Bullets

 

 

 

  

