Gor Mahia names Confederations of African Football squad

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia have submitted a list of 25 players to the Confederations of African Football (CAF) ahead of the preliminary round of the African Champions League which begins this weekend.

KO’galo will face Aigle Noir of Burundi away this Sunday before hosting the return tie here in Nairobi in two weeks’ time.

The squad includes former Harambee Stars’ captain Dennis Oliech who has fully recovered from a broken arm suffered in May.

Other players in the squad include new signings Gislain Yikpe Gnamien of Ivory Coast, Ghanaian Francis Afriyie and Tanzanian duo of Dickson Ambundo and David Mapigano.

The winner of the two-legged tie will face the winner between USM Alger of Algeria and Sonidep of Niger.

Goalkeepers: Fredrick Odhiambo, David Mapigano, Boniface Oluoch

Defenders: Wellington Ochieng, Philemon Otieno, Shafik Batambuze, Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Joash Onyango, Charles Momanyi, Maurice Ojwang.

Midfielders: Ernest Wendo, Tobias Otieno, Kenneth Muguna, Curtis Wekesa, Bonifae Omondi, Lawrence Juma, Samuel Onyango.

Forwards: Dennis Oliech, Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, Gislain Yikpe Gnamien, Francis Afriyie.