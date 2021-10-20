Gor Mahia narrowly edges out AFC Leopards in ‘Mashemeji’derby

by Bernard Okumu

 

Bonface  Omondi scored the lone goal as Gor  Mahia beat AFC Leopards 1-0 in a ‘Mashemeji’ derby played  Wednesday, at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

Bonface Omondi notched the winning goal in the 25th minute to hand Gor Mahia their 31st win in the 90th Mashemeji Derby.

Gor have maintained their 100 percent start to the season after beating KCB FC in their opening league match, while AFC Leopards has collected four points from two three matches.

In other league matches played Saturday Kenya Police broke the duck registering their first win of the campaign after beating Nzoia Sugar 3-1 while KCB drew 1-1 with  FC Talanta,  Mathare United defeated 2009 champions Sofapaka   2-1.

Bidco United drew 1-1 with Ulinzi Stars, Posta Rangers registred 2-0 against Bandari 2-0 as Kariobangi Sharks saw off Vihiga Bullets 3-1.

  

Latest posts

Starlets hammer South Sudan 8-0 in 2022 AWCON qualifier

Bernard Okumu

2021 Safari Sevens: 14 teams confirm participation

Bernard Okumu

30 sports men and women bestowed with Heroes awards

Bernard Okumu

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More