Gor Mahia: Players given nod to leave club

Gor Mahia treasurer Sally Bolo says players have the right to leave the club as they are in a difficult financial situation.

Gor Mahia has struggled to pay monthly salaries and allowances to the players as they have no sponsor since SportPesa left the scene before the season began.

To make matters worse, the club cannot collect normal gate charges given the Kenyan Premier League was suspended as the country battles the Coronavirus pandemic.

On the other hand, Bolo is grateful for the patience the players have shown over time.

Meanwhile, Bandari FC technical director Twahir Muhiddin says it will not be the right move to hand leaders Gor Mahia the title if the season ends prematurely.

According to the veteran tactician, this is not a viable way of settling the league which potentially can be won by several teams.

The former Harambee Stars coach does not support the idea of a mini-league either, since he believes many teams can win the league.

The Kenya premier league was suspended owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

