GOR MAHIA RAIDS STIMA AGAIN, SIGNS KELVIN WESONGA

Gor Mahia Fc has signed former western stima FC defender Kelvin Wesonga on a 4 year deal. Kelvin was an integral part of The Western Stima side that ended the season 7th in the Kenya Premier League standings .

Kelvin Signings is expected to fill the defensive void left by the departure of stallwart Joash Onyango. The acquisition of Kelvin Wesonga brings to 8 the number of players the defending champions have signed ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Players who have joined the record 16 time KPL champions include: Goalkeepers: Samuel Njau{W.Stima} ,Levis Opiyo{City Stars} ,

Midfielder: Sydney Ochieng {W.Stima}, Betrand Konfor{AlMudhaibi,Oman},John Macharia{ Saburto FC,Georgia}

Strikers:Tito Okello {Vipers Fc ,Ug},Benson Omalla [W.Stima}, Defenders: Kelvin Wesonga and Kennedy Owino.

Those who have joined former Defender Joash Onyango who has since joined Simba Sc in Tanzania in leaving the club include: Boniface Omondi, Fredrick Omondi and David Mapigano and Dickson Ambudo.

