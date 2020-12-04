Gor Mahia Receives Boost ahead of crunch APR tie to be televised by KBC

Businessman and politician Eliud Owalo donated a set of 40 New Tracksuits as his personal support to the team ahead of their return leg match against APR of Rwanda, slated for this weekend.

Last week prior to the first leg action, the Kenyan giants had to don the national team colours as they jetted out for a continental competition in Rwanda.

This move elicited public furore from some Kenyan football followers, criticizing why a football club of Gor Mahia’s stature, had to travel kitted in Kenya national team attire at the expense of their own branded merchandise.

The former Kenyan international and AFC Leopards legend Boniface Ambani, who featured against K’Ogalo in the famous Mashemeji Derby, said he was willing to extend a helping hand to his former rivals.

“Through my sports merchandise shop in Nairobi, I can offer a few tracksuits to my in-laws as I have never had a dark heart since. Next time you get stranded don’t hesitate to knock at the Bochend Sports for some donations. It’s good for the game and we are all here to make it better and bigger” Ambani said in a Facebook post.

This is not the first time the former Kibra Parliamentary aspirant is offering a helping hand to the record Kenya Premier league champions.

In June this year, he promised to assist Gor Mahia engage in income generating ventures to help the club remain financially afloat during these difficult financial moments brought as a result of Covid-19 pandemic and further gifted them Sh250,000 towards the same.

The Rwandan giants enjoy a 2-1 lead from the first leg in Kigali and the return match gives them an added advantage to progress further in the competition.

Gor Mahia, on the other hand, enjoy the privilege of a goal scored away and can build on that ground to ensure they down APR and book a slot in the second round.

“I believe this initiative will prove handy tomorrow as Gor takes on APR of Rwanda in a return-leg CAF preliminary round match. It is my conviction that Gor Mahia will turn the tables on APR to cruise to the next level with an ultimate target of the group stage of the CAF Champions League” said Owalo.

The Rwandan side arrived in the Country on Thursday with a contingent of 24 players who will face K’Ogalo at Nyayo Stadium behind closed doors.

National broadcaster KBC Channel 1 will air this game LIVE.

