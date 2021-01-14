Gor Mahia register second win after beating Mathare United

Gor Mahia beat Mathare United 3-1 in a midweek fixture that was staged at the Kasarani Stadium, on Thursday afternoon.

The defending champions were the fast off the races as Charles Momanyi gave them an early lead inside the 4th minute.

Returning captain Kenneth Muguna doubled the lead in the 17th minute to ensure that K’Ogalo held a comfortable goal line before the break.

Dani Lual converted a 75th minute penalty to half the scores, pressing some panic buttons in the green half.

There was however, no doubt on who would go home with the three points as Alphonse Onyango found the back of the net in the last minute of regular time.

Drama was set for the dying minutes of added time when both sides lost a player to straight red cards due to unsporting behavior.

The loss leaves Mathare firmly rooted at the bottom as they are yet to register a point leave alone a win.

