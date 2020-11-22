Gor Mahia settle for Sammy Omollo as stand in coach for Champions League clash

Kenyan Champions Gor Mahia have engaged the services of Posta Rangers gaffer Sammy Omollo, to stand in against APR of Rwanda in CAF Champions League Preliminary match.

This is after their recently recruited Brazilian head coach Roberto Oliveira, was disqualified by Confederation of African Football(CAF), confirmed that he lacked the requisite coaching badges to be on the touchline.

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa confirmed the same, as he stated that Oliveira will not be allowed to coach the team in the FKF premier League set to kick off on November 28.

Gor Mahia secretary-general had hinted about the club being in talks with a local coach: “We initially had five people who have those requirements, but we have zeroed in on Omollo and Otieno.

More to follow…

